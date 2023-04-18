Plans for Ravenshead children's care home get the green light from the council

The plans, submitted by Safe As Houses Property Investments, concerned a property on Longdale Lane which is currently being used as three holiday lets.

However, it will now be turned into children’s home which will be managed by Pebbles Care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Papers with the application revealed that the home will accommodate four children or young people aged between seven and 17 years-old all with SEMH (difficulties with social emotional and mental health).

The new children's home will be on Longdale Lane in Ravenshead. Photo: Google

Safe As Houses said: “There is a shortfall of suitable, registered, children’s homes nationwide.

"This results in children who are in a crisis situation being placed in unregistered settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This proposal would assist in addressing this need.

They continued: “They (the children) would be placed in the proposed service for no longer than a six month period.

“During this time staff would stabilise their presentation, assess their needs and assist placing authorities in finding suitable longer term placements for them to transition to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans further revealed that the home will have a staff team of up to 27, including management, senior support staff and residential care workers.

Safe As Houses said: “The home is staffed 24 hours a day, with at least two staff on duty with four staff staying overnight.

"The home is therefore always supported by staff.”

"All children are capable of going to the shops, parks and town with support and this is to be encouraged as part of their semi-independence learning and life skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They will be supported by staff at all times when in the community.

"Children will not have unsupervised time in the local community.

"The home will be part of the local community staff will encourage the fostering of positive relationships and will integrate the home into the community.

“Children will be taught and encouraged to engage in and with the local community to support their developmental needs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad