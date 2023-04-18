But Stuart Peach, who is standing in the Leamington ward, will remain on the ballot paper for next month’s election as it is too late to remove him.

Mr Peach was suspended after a series of offensive racist Facebook posts came to light in which he likened immigrants crossing the channel on small boats as ‘an invasion’.

One message said: ‘A general question, what would happen if the English started to take the law into the own hands?’, followed by a picture saying ‘what would happen if 200,000 Englishmen marched down to Dover and started stoning migrants?’

Stuart Peach called migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats 'invaders'. Photo: Getty Images

Another post, from 2019, said ‘we have never been asked if we wanted this invasion of Islam’.

A further post also saw Mr Peach praising Home Secretary Suella Braverman for her controversial stance on migrants, writing ‘you go girl!’

He added in the post: “We the people stand with this fine lady to defend ‘our shores’. Stop the invasion!”

He also previously called on ministers to ‘stop the invaders or the barricades are going up’.

Mr Peach praised Home Secretary Suella Braverman, urging her to 'stop the invasion'

In a further post, he said ‘I wonder how many people will be killed in this country by invaders?’.

More recently, he also called American President Joe Biden a ‘traitor to his country’.

The Facebook page has now had all comments deleted.

Sam Howlett, from Ashfield & Mansfield Conservatives, said: “All we can say at this stage is that Stuart’s membership has been suspended, pending an investigation, but it is too late to take him off the ballot paper, so he remains on there for now.”

Mr Peach advocated stoning migrants in another post

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, the Conservative Party deputy chairman, said: “Mr Peach was suspended by the local party within a few hours of the Facebook post being reported.

"It is too late to remove his name from the ballot paper as the nomination date has passed.

"My party does not want to be associated with these views.”