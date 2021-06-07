Plans for 44 new homes close to busy Mansfield retail park given green light

The 44 houses are set to be built on land off Sherwood Avenue – behind the Sherwood Oaks Business Park off Southwell Road West – and close to an Aldi store, a McDonald’s fast-food restaurant, a Skoda dealership and a builders’ yard.

The site is also close to the Sherwood Oaks Hospital, which is set to take on adult mental health care for the district, and will sit next to another 169-home development, off Bellamy Road and Old Newark Road, which was given the go-ahead last year.

Sherwood Avenue in Mansfield, where the new development will be built.

Planning permission had previously been granted for the properties back in 2017, with an initial application for 46 homes approved by Mansfield District Council.

But under the revised plans, a total of 44 homes will be built – including 14 two-bedroom, 25 three-bedroom and five four-bedroom properties.

The development will also be located close to a separate retail park – located on the other side of Southwell Road West and close to the Ransom Wood Business Park – which will eventually boast a Greggs and Costa drive-thru.

A planning document states: “The development will deliver a choice of market homes that will cater for sustainable and modern styles of living, through a mix of two, three and four-bed detached and semi-detached houses.

"It reflects the principles of good design whilst respecting the general area's character, in particular the prominent transitional role the site will play between the character of Sherwood Oaks Business Park and future development to the south.”