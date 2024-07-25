Plans for 300 homes on former Sutton landfill site likely to get green light

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planners are likely to give the green light for 300 homes to be built partly on a former landfill in Sutton, despite local opposition.

The application has been submitted by Hallam Land Management for land off Newark Road.

Ashfield Council officers have recommended it be approved, but 79 local residents have written to object.

The north-east part of the site was a landfill starting in 1980 for construction waste such as soil, rubble and demolition materials.

The proposed site for 300 new homes on a former landfill site in Sutton. Photo: Submitted

A council report claims there is low risk of ground contamination or release of gas from the landfill, but residents say they are still concerned about the plans.

One whose property backs on to the site wrote: “How can the developers be certain of the implications and safety of building on a landfill site?”

The Environment Agency hasn’t objected, but recommends that remediation works are carried out on this area before work starts.

There have also been frequent complaints about how 300 news homes would affect the area’s traffic problem.

Plans show a new T-junction with traffic lights being created on Newark Road near a railway crossing.

A resident on Searby Road said: “The area cannot cope with the existing vehicular traffic as it stands.

“I dread to think what effect upwards of 300 extra vehicles is going to have, as our local road system cannot cope, particularly at the junction near Coxmoor golf course and the railway Junction at the bottom of Newark road.”

A Harby Avenue resident said: “Traffic will also back up as it does now when the railway crossing is closed – again this adds to the congestion.”

It is proposed to build on 21 hectares of open countryside – the equivalent to just under 30 football pitches – but residents say that the area is known to have a flooding problem.

A Sotheby Avenue resident said: “We will need to build Noah’s Ark if these are allowed as we’ll be under water.”

But council officers say that both the traffic impact and flood risk would be acceptable.

The current application is for outline permission, meaning details such as design and the size of homes would be decided at a later date.