Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concerned neighbours are invited to have their say on plans for a children’s care home in Underwood and a six-bedroom HMO in Sutton.

The schemes are among the latest batch of planning applications received by Ashfield District Council, whose officers will be making a decision, or recommendation, within the next two months.

Both would be located within existing residential areas, so people living nearby are encouraged to post their comments on the council’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plan for the care home is to convert a large six-bedroom, two-storey property at 9 Beech Road in Underwood, on the corner of Beech Court.

The large, detached property at the corner of Beech Road and Beech Court in Underwood, which could be converted into a care home for up to four vulnerable children.

The change of use application has been submitted by the Warrington-based company, One Home Care, which specialises in providing vulnerable children with “safe and comfortable homes, where they can play, relax and eventually begin to heal”.

The home would be for a maximum of four children, who would be supervised round-the-clock by carers working shifts. Two carers would stay overnight with the youngsters.

A planning statement has been submitted to the council by property consultants, PWA Planning, of Preston, who are acting as agents on behalf of One Home Care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PWA says the property is ideal for the home because it is close to schools, shops, a community centre and other amenities.

Unwin Road in Sutton, where plans are in the pipeline to convert a house into a six-bed HMO (house in multiple occupation).

It stresses that there would “no structural changes to the property”, and the home would “not have any adverse impact on neighbours”.

The statement adds: “One Home is responsible for providing high-quality, bespoke care. The proposed use would be comparable to a typical family home. The comings and goings of staff would resemble that of a typical family.

"The children would not require any specific medical care. They would simply be provided with assistance for day-to-day tasks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The over-arching goal is to establish a much-needed, high-quality care home tailored specifically for children.”

A fresh planning application has been submitted to build nine houses on a vacant paddock next to 229 Alfreton Road in Pye Bridge.

The HMO (house in multiple occupation) has been earmarked for Hamilton View at 4 Unwin Road in Sutton, with the change of use application submitted by Krishna Singh, of North Purley, near London.

The details submitted to the council are sparse at present, but the plan is to convert the three-bedroom, two-storey house into one comprising six bedrooms – four on the ground floor and two on the first floor.

Each bedroom, sized ten to 11 square metres, would have a living area and an en suite, and there would be a large kitchen and dining space on the ground floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agent acting on behalf of Mr Singh is Parker Liddle Architecture, of Tibshelf. It is understood that a separate planning application has been lodged for an extension to the property.

Meanwhile, the council has received a revised planning application to build nine houses on a vacant paddock on land next to 229 Alfreton Road in Pye Bridge. There would be six three-bedroom homes and three four-bedroom homes, with 27 parking spaces.

A previous application was refused earlier this year after objections by the highway authority and because it was considered “an inappropriate development within the Green Belt”.

The applicant is Mr T. Sandhu, whose agent, the Eastwood-based Studio VII Ltd, says “additional information” has now been provided to address the refusal.