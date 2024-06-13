Photos: Meet your Ashfield parliamentary candidates for the General Election

3 . Rhea Keehn - The Labour Party

Rhea Keehn is The Labour Party's candidate for Ashfield. She said: "I have been fed up time and time again of hearing politicians doing things for themselves, in their own interest, and we’ve seen that at a local level and definitely at a national level with the Tories for the last 14 years and what I’m bringing to the table is saying, let's put standards back into public life. Serving should be a privilege and you should respect that role of public office." Photo: The Labour Party