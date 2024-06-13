Photos: Meet your Ashfield parliamentary candidates for the General Election

A poll will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2024 between 7am and 10pm.
1. Sutton Town Centre
Pictured: Sutton Town Centre, Ashfield constituency. Photo: National World
2. Lee Anderson - Reform UK
Lee Anderson was elected as the MP for Ashfield at the 2019 general election. Lee, a former Conservative MP, is standing for Reform UK. In a post, Lee said: "Above all, it has been one of the greatest honours of my life to serve my constituents in Ashfield and make a difference to the people’s lives I see daily having been the only MP to have come from Ashfield. I hope to continue this work if I am re-elected as Ashfield’s Member of Parliament." Photo: Lee Anderson
3. Rhea Keehn - The Labour Party
Rhea Keehn is The Labour Party's candidate for Ashfield. She said: "I have been fed up time and time again of hearing politicians doing things for themselves, in their own interest, and we’ve seen that at a local level and definitely at a national level with the Tories for the last 14 years and what I’m bringing to the table is saying, let's put standards back into public life. Serving should be a privilege and you should respect that role of public office." Photo: The Labour Party
4. Jason Zadrozny - Ashfield Independents
Ashfield Independent Council Leader Jason Zadrozny, pictured with Councillors Samantha Deakin and Vicki Heslop. Coun Zadrozny said: “For nearly two decades, I have put you first. As your Independent Council Leader, Ashfield has become the UK's most successful council in the UK. This is because the Ashfield Independents put people before politics. With an Independent MP, working positively with an Independent council, the possibilities really are endless.” Photo: Ashfield Independents