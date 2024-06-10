Photos: Meet your Mansfield parliamentary candidates for the General Election

A poll will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2024 between 7am and 10pm.
Your Chad approached all candidates for a short quote to summarise why they are running and what they hope to bring to the area if elected.
1. Mansfield Market Place
Mansfield Market Place. Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Ben Bradley - The Conservative Party
Ben Bradley was elected as the MP in 2017. He was re-elected in 2019. He said: "It’s been my honour to serve Mansfield these last seven years. In that time we’ve secured a new Community Diagnostic Centre, four school rebuilds, and millions in funding for our town starting with Warsop’s new Health Hub. I’ve worked to put Mansfield on the map, and there’s loads more to deliver in the coming years." Photo: Ben Bradley
3. Steve Yemm - The Labour Party
Steve Yemm is The Labour Party's prospective candidate for Mansfield. He said: "If I am elected as the MP for Mansfield, I won’t have a second job. I live in Mansfield. I will have a walk up office. I will inform voters on a daily basis about what I do. I will organise the following events: Cuppa with Steve, Pub Politics and Community Round Table." Photo: The Labour Party
4. Matthew Warnes - Reform UK
Matthew Warnes, known as Captain Mansfield, is Mansfield's Parliamentary candidate for Reform UK. He said: "My local pledges for Mansfield are £20,000 from my yearly MP salary back into the community. Clean up Mansfield. Hold this council to task about spending and waste. Open and honest conversations. Build Mansfield back up starting with the market. Open door policies and to be seen in the community." Photo: Mansfield Reform