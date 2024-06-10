Photos: Meet your Mansfield parliamentary candidates for the General Election

2 . Ben Bradley - The Conservative Party

Ben Bradley was elected as the MP in 2017. He was re-elected in 2019. He said: "It’s been my honour to serve Mansfield these last seven years. In that time we’ve secured a new Community Diagnostic Centre, four school rebuilds, and millions in funding for our town starting with Warsop’s new Health Hub. I’ve worked to put Mansfield on the map, and there’s loads more to deliver in the coming years." Photo: Ben Bradley