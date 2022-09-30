Disgraced councillor Tom Hollis still on Ashfield Council cabinet despite court conviction

The Ashfield Independents councillor, aged 29, was found guilty of harassment without violence and careless driving a week ago after two separate trials over four days at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

The trials related to separate incidents in 2020, firstly in May and the second in September, with Hollis found guilty of both offences.

He will be sentenced next month.

Coun Tom Hollis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, dismissed Hollis from his role as deputy leader of the authority.

It was also widely expected that the disgraced councillor would be removed from his role as cabinet member for social housing.

However, no such action has been taken and Coun Zadrozny has confirmed the Hollis, member for Huthwaite & Brierley, remains on his cabinet.

And Coun Zadrozny has suggested, depending on Hollis’s sentencing, this could continue through until the May 2023 local elections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the latest full council meeting, Coun Zadrozny said: “We’re halfway through a really important job of work delivering council houses.

“He’s the partner with Homes England. It’s more important than politics that we get those 130 social housing units delivered and, unless sentencing stops that, I think he needs to finish that body of work.

“Then, whether he decides to put himself up for election or not, he can put himself in front of residents in Huthwaite.

“It’s a tough call but, in this case, I want that job finished.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he is happy to have a convicted criminal acting on behalf of the council with Homes England, he said: “Boris Johnson stood by people, the Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner was convicted of five counts of speeding.

“You have to take the proportionality of it. Of course, I accept his verdict and I accept he’s chosen not to appeal it, which is what moved my decision.

“But, given what the offences were, that they were two years ago and that we’re not talking about a massive fraudster or a sex offender, a murder, I have to take these decisions proportionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the good of delivering for the 7,000 people on our council waiting lists, I needed Tom to finish the job he’s started.”

Earlier this week, Hollis, who also serves as Nottinghamshire Council member for Sutton West, suggested he will be taking a backseat approach while he takes time to assess whether he wants to remain in elected office.

Now, however, Coun Zadrozny’s comments confirm Hollis will continue to work in a cabinet position during this period.

Hollis did not attend either the latest cabinet or full council meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told your Chad after his conviction: “I can only say again how very sorry I am. I hope this hasn’t damaged my reputation irrecoverably and I sincerely hope over the coming months and years I can rebuilt the public trust in me whether or I choose to seek re-election or not. I need a period of time to reflect on that decision.”