The plans, put forward by 4M4G Homes, will see the old Newgate Lane Social Club, on the corner of Newgate Lane and Gladstone Street, converted into one six-bedroom HMO and one seven-bedroom HMO.

The plans will see a change of use, not just for the old social club, but also the ground-floor shop and ground-floor apartment currently on the site to create the the new HMOs.

The site also includes lock-up garages and parking, accessed from Gladstone Street.

The old Newgate Lane Social Club is to be turned into HMOs. Photo: Google

The proposals include the demolition of a single-storey rear extension currently in place on the site and the construction of new single-storey rear extension, as well as other alterations.

The proposals will also make use of existing car parking at the site by reconfiguring the layout to create six parking spaces, as well as providing cycle parking.

The social club has been closed for some time and that botht the shop and flat were also empty.

A planning statement from the applicants added that the building was previously up for sale and already had outline planning permission for the existing club and shop to be converted into flats.

In granting planning permission, the council said: “An HMO of this size represents a large HMO as it provides more than five bed spaces.