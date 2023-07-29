The schemes, The Enterprise Development Grant and the Hucknall High Street Shop Front Improvement Grant, will open for applications on August 1.

The schemes are among initiatives to support local businesses being financed by the council’s £3.2 million UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which was secured from the government in December 2022.

The EDG is aimed at new and existing businesses in the district’s town centres and shopping centres which have a viable plan to grow their business that will lead to the creation of new jobs.

Coun Matthew Relf and Coun Lee Waters on High Street, Hucknall. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)

Eligible Businesses can apply for grants of up to £6,000.

The Hucknall High Street Shop Front Improvement Grant is specifically for small businesses located on the southern end of the High Street, between the junctions of Watnall Road and Station Street/Duke Street.

This scheme will enhance the character, value, and appeal of the businesses while improving the appearance of that end of High Street. Grants for eligible properties will pay for up to 80 per cent of the project cost, up to maximum grant payment of £9,600.

Full details on how to apply and guidance for applications will be live on the council’s website from August 1. Applications for the scheme will close on October 31, 2024.

Coun Matthew Relf, council executive lead for regeneration and planning, said “We are so excited to be able to launch these two new schemes to support our local businesses in Ashfield.

“We want to help our town centres become buzzing again and to allow local business to flourish.

“Hucknall is filled with unique and independent businesses and this grant will allow them to transform their premises to properly reflect the heart of their businesses.