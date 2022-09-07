Notts Conservatives expect tax cuts and commitment to ‘levelling up’ from new PM Liz Truss

Ms Truss was confirmed as the new Conservative Party leader this week, beating former Chancellor Rishi Sunak by winning 57.4 per cent of votes cast by Conservative Party members.

She arrives in the midst of surging household bills and with inflation hitting 10.1 per cent, with further rises expected.

But locally, she also takes on the job at a time when local leaders are on the brink of receiving more devolved powers from Whitehall and when Nottinghamshire councils seek more than £250m in ‘levelling up’ cash.

Liz Trussm centre, with Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, left, Health Secretary and deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey in Parliament.

The new Prime Minister is expected to set out her agenda and reveal her cabinet on Tuesday when she will also make her first official speech in the top job.

Coun Ben Bradley, Conservative MP for Mansfield and Nottinghamshire Council leader and member for Mansfield North, believes Tory Party members have picked the ‘right person’ to deliver change in Nottinghamshire.

Coun Bradley, who originally backed Kemi Badenoch in the leadership race, said: “I’m really pleased Liz has won, she stood on a ‘small c’ conservative tax-cutting agenda and it’s something I’ve been looking for in recent years.

“She will have huge challenges to face, in the first weeks in particular, because there’s a huge expectation around what she can do with the cost of living and people are expecting big announcements.

“I would expect that to be cutting costs upfront, with tax cuts and green levies on energy bills that would be hugely beneficial. I think she’s the right person for the job for that reason.

“From a local perspective, clearly the biggest conversation we’ve got is devolution and we’re waiting for the legislation.

“She’s been supportive of that, she was notified as the deal went through and was happy about it, otherwise it wouldn’t have happened.

“I’m fully expecting that legislation to happen and for us to work towards the combined authority, the mayoral election and the cash that comes with it.”

Coun Andre Camilleri, Conservative county council member for Mansfield South, said: “I’ve met her and find her very understanding. I think if anyone can sort out the cost-of-living crisis, she will.

“She’s strong and determined, she proved to be a good Foreign Secretary and I’ll support her.”

However, Nottinghamshire Labour has raised concerns over the appointment and urged Ms Truss to call a general election.

Coun Kate Foale, county council Labour group leader, said: “I’m pleased the Conservatives in Government are no longer distracting themselves with an internal squabble.

“But I fear another Conservative Prime Minister will not change things quickly enough to help those in most need.

“Listening to people on the doorstep, I know many are scared for themselves and their families about what this winter will bring.

“Ms Truss appears to have no empathy or concern for people on lower incomes, some of whom are key workers working hard to keep us safe and well.