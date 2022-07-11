Mansfield and Ashfield MPs back Kemi Badenoch as next Britain's next Prime Minister

Former equalities and levelling-up minister Mrs Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden in Essex, is one of a number of Conservative MPs who have thrown their hat into the ring to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader and Prime Minister.

In a video on Twitter, she said: “Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions.”

Announcing his support for her, Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “Her pitch speaks to me in a really powerful way about the role of Government, about freedoms, free speech, and about getting the important things right for people rather than trying to do everything from Whitehall.

“Government doesn't always have the answers, and the sooner we level with people about that and have an honest conversation the better.

“Kemi has been incredibly strong and brave on some difficult issues.

“There are going to be lots of good candidates in this race, but I think few who will match Kemi for their vision, willingness to challenge the system and the status quo, and impeachable integrity.”

Mr Anderson, part of Mrs Badenoch’s campaign team, said: "She is fearless, pro-Brexit, tough on immigration, defends our culture, calls out the politicians who play the ‘race card’. She destroys Labour at the dispatch box.”

However, Sherwood MP Mark Spencer, Mr Johnson’s former chief whip and current Leader of the House, is backing former Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Mr Spencer said: “You have to have the experience at the highest levels of Government to walk into being PM.

“Rishi has the skills, the drive and the answers to the big challenges to deliver for the country.

“Rishi is the leader that can unite the party, bring the country together and win us that fifth general election victory.

“In serious times, we need a person with a proven track record. Rishi gets my full support.”