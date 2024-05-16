Nottinghamshire councils prepare for life in new devolved East Midlands authority

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Council documents have shed light on how the new political landscape will shift responsibilities to the East Midlands mayoral authority in the coming weeks.

The authority will bring £1.1bn of investment to the region over the next 30 years, and will make decisions about transport, housing, economic development and net zero which were previously made in Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council are constituent members of the authority, along with Derby City Council and Derbyshire County Council.

Claire Ward was elected as the first East Midlands mayor earlier this month. Photo: Submitted

They will handover their powers for how transport is planned, delivered and operated for the area.

Reports for both councils’ upcoming annual general meetings (AGM) show their joint transport committee, which previously handled these matters, will be disbanded.

The councils will be able to name members to sit on the East Midlands Combined County Authority’s (EMCCA’s) new committees once they are formed, having a say in matters across both the two counties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are expected to be the transport advisory committee, skills and employment advisory committee, investment committee, overview and scrutiny committee and audit and governance committee.

The leader and deputy leader of both councils also currently sit on the mayoral authority’s board, advising the leader.

The AGM reports stress how vital working with the new mayor and the authority will be.

Nottingham City Council said: “The creation is of fundamental importance to the sub-region, Nottingham and for the delivery of the city council’s vision for the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This relationship, of fundamental importance to the council, will be a priority for the foreseeable future.”

They also emphasise that the councils and their taxpayers won’t be liable for any costs of the new EMCCA, which will be met by Government funding.

Claire Ward has told the BBC that she won’t create a precept (a form of council tax) on residents in her first term either.

The EMCCA was formally created in February after years of negotiations and delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby City Council and Derbyshire County Council are the other two members.