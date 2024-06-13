No work on new Sutton football pitch until parking problems are sorted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new football pitch won’t be built on Sutton Lawn until parking problems in the area are solved, Ashfield Council has announced.

The 11-a-side grass pitch will be constructed over a disused shale pitch on the park in Sutton.

However, a council planning committee meeting on Wednesday, June 12 heard there are serious concerns about where players would leave their cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A car park on Sutton Lawn is also in the pipeline, and councillors said they would also like to see double yellow lines on nearby junctions.

Construction of new football pitches on Sutton Lawn has been put on hold until potential parking concerns on neighbouring streets have been addressed. Photo: Google

Coun Samantha Deakin (Ash Ind) said: “The pitch is a brilliant idea in principle.

"But we need to protect residents around Penn Street and Gresham Close.

“The issues are bad there now – people don’t park with courtesy.

"If people leave their cars there, it will make it murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Small sections of double yellow lines are needed to alleviate problems.”

The new pitch is part of scheme focused on increasing provision for football at the park, plans for which were announced earlier this year.

The plans include creating two new 3G football pitches, improvements to the existing grass football pitches, converting the derelict shale pitch to grass pitches, refurbishing and extending the existing changing pavilion, creating additional car parking, and resurfacing the access road to the park.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), the council leader, who was also sitting on the committee, said: “I’m not comfortable doing something – good project or not – if it causes harm somewhere else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be no starting work until it’s resolved as far as I’m concerned.”

He said Short Street and Garden Lane were also hotspots for parking problems.

The pitch will be run by Sutton Community Academy during school hours, and available for community use during evenings and weekends.

Money from the government’s Towns Fund and Future High Streets Fund is paying for the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A separate application is pending for more parking spaces on Sutton Lawn near the existing car park.

However, the committee was told it had been delayed while the presence of bats was investigated and it’s unclear when a decision will be made.