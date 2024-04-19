Plans submitted for new sports hubs at Sutton Lawn and Kingsway Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sports hubs are being funded by their £62.6million Towns Deal, which is financing 16 major transformational projects across Sutton and Kirkby that will change the face of Ashfield for generations to come.

The exciting plans for Sutton Lawn centre around increasing provision for football at the park, and include creating two new 3G football pitches, improvements to the existing grass football pitches, converting the derelict shale pitch to grass pitches, refurbishing and extending the existing changing pavilion, creating additional car parking, and resurfacing the access road to the park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These improvements to Sutton Lawn are being made in conjunction with the Football Foundation and Academy Transformation Trust Further Education.

Artist impression of the new changing pavilion at Kingsway Park

Plans for Kingsway include building a new, modern, energy efficient changing room facility to support football, hockey, and wider sports at the site. Kingsway Park will see drastic changes which also include constructing a new energy efficient bowls pavilion, creating more car parking, installing energy efficient floodlighting, and creating new grass pitches.

John Bennett, Executive Director, said “The huge investment into both parks marks the next phase of the Council’s transformation and modernisation of sports facilities available in Ashfield. The sports hubs will ensure more residents can enjoy football, hockey, and bowls whether just for fun, fitness, or as the start of a career. One of the Council’s priorities is helping our communities live healthy and happy lives and our long-term investment into sports in Ashfield is proof that we are committed to achieving this aim.”