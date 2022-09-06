Chad readers have their say on new Prime Minister Liz Truss
Liz Truss was announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party and next Prime Minister yesterday (Monday, September, 5) and Chad readers have had their say with many calling for a general election and some saying that ‘we deserve better’.
Chad readers posted their reaction to the news on the Mansfield Chad’s Facebook page.
Paul Harper said: “She's not my Prime Minister, she's the choice of the care home residents across the country.”
Lewis Gray said: “In Liz we don't trust. Heaven help our country. Let's have an election now. This woman is out of touch with the country.”
Andrew Bart Hawkins said: “We deserve better. We’re on the brink of a real energy crisis and none of them have a solid strategy.”
Most Popular
-
1
Police uncover cannabis set-up after noticing strong smell on patrol in Mansfield
-
2
Clipstone family launch shop to keep late teenage daughter's 'legacy alive'
-
3
Kirkby College is starting the new school year as Outwood Academy Kirkby
-
4
Mansfield free one-day arts festival returns with The Full Shebang
-
5
Mansfield Town co-chairman Carolyn Radford left ‘traumatised and devastated’ after masked raiders target home in £1m robbery
Bruce J Teasdale said: “Let's have a general election and have a proper vote.”
Read More
Kiki Applebee said: “It's about time we have a general election and MPs actually wanting to do the right thing about our country again and get it back on track.
"We haven’t voted these people into power, it's about time we get that chance again. It's been too long leaving this power down to MPs.
"But frankly I don't think there's going to be anyone who's actually going to do what they say.”
Jenny Griffin said: “See how this one pans out.”
Christine Bonser-Ray said: “Wouldn't worry, she not be in long, just long enough to feather her nest.”
Ian Morrissey said: “We need a general election now.”
JaneAnne Roberts said: “We will see if she helps us.”