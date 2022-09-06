News you can trust since 1952
Chad readers have their say on new Prime Minister Liz Truss

Liz Truss was announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party and next Prime Minister yesterday (Monday, September, 5) and Chad readers have had their say with many calling for a general election and some saying that ‘we deserve better’.

By Shelley Marriott
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 12:49 pm
The Conservative Party have elected Liz Truss as their new leader replacing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned in July. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Chad readers posted their reaction to the news on the Mansfield Chad’s Facebook page.

Paul Harper said: “She's not my Prime Minister, she's the choice of the care home residents across the country.”

Lewis Gray said: “In Liz we don't trust. Heaven help our country. Let's have an election now. This woman is out of touch with the country.”

Andrew Bart Hawkins said: “We deserve better. We’re on the brink of a real energy crisis and none of them have a solid strategy.”

Bruce J Teasdale said: “Let's have a general election and have a proper vote.”

Kiki Applebee said: “It's about time we have a general election and MPs actually wanting to do the right thing about our country again and get it back on track.

"We haven’t voted these people into power, it's about time we get that chance again. It's been too long leaving this power down to MPs.

"But frankly I don't think there's going to be anyone who's actually going to do what they say.”

Jenny Griffin said: “See how this one pans out.”

Christine Bonser-Ray said: “Wouldn't worry, she not be in long, just long enough to feather her nest.”

Ian Morrissey said: “We need a general election now.”

JaneAnne Roberts said: “We will see if she helps us.”

