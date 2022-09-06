The Conservative Party have elected Liz Truss as their new leader replacing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned in July. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Chad readers posted their reaction to the news on the Mansfield Chad’s Facebook page.

Paul Harper said: “She's not my Prime Minister, she's the choice of the care home residents across the country.”

Lewis Gray said: “In Liz we don't trust. Heaven help our country. Let's have an election now. This woman is out of touch with the country.”

Andrew Bart Hawkins said: “We deserve better. We’re on the brink of a real energy crisis and none of them have a solid strategy.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruce J Teasdale said: “Let's have a general election and have a proper vote.”

Kiki Applebee said: “It's about time we have a general election and MPs actually wanting to do the right thing about our country again and get it back on track.

"We haven’t voted these people into power, it's about time we get that chance again. It's been too long leaving this power down to MPs.

"But frankly I don't think there's going to be anyone who's actually going to do what they say.”

Jenny Griffin said: “See how this one pans out.”

Christine Bonser-Ray said: “Wouldn't worry, she not be in long, just long enough to feather her nest.”

Ian Morrissey said: “We need a general election now.”