A family from the Gypsy and Traveller community are seeking to make a permanent home out of a piece of land in Sutton where they have settled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of mum, dad and children moved on to a vacant site off Mapplewells Road, which used to house the Mapplewells Inn pub, during the summer. And the children go to the nearby Mapplewells Primary School.

Now they have submitted a retrospective planning application to Ashfield District Council for a mobile home, touring caravan, a day room, two parking spaces and associated infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant, Patrick Connors, admits that the work has already been carried out. But his agent, GT Planning, of Bedfordshire, says in a planning statement: “The application looks to regularise the unauthorised development and seeks the support of the council.”

The land on Mapplewells Road, Sutton, where a family from the gypsy and traveller community has settled. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

It remains to be seen how the proposal is viewed by the council’s planning officers, who have given themselves a deadline of January 7 to make a decision or recommendation.

But GT Planning insists that “use of the land as a Gypsy and Traveller site would be in context with the surrounding residential nature of the area”.

It was located by a housing estate and the principle of residential use was accepted in 2022 when planning approval was granted for two new bungalows on the land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s more, GT says the council is legally obliged to allow certain sites to be used by Gypsies and Travellers. And its Local Plan included a policy to sanction them providing they “do not adversely affect the visual amenities of the area”, are “reasonably accessible to community services and facilities” and “minimise the potential for noise and disturbance”.

The former Mapplewells Inn pub, which used to stand on the Sutton site until it was demolished about seven years ago. (PHOTO BY: Heather Faulkes/The Lost Pub Project)

GT says all the criteria would be met in this case and that the family have every intention to abide by the law.

It concludes: “The benefits of the development are that it makes a significant contribution to the council’s need to accommodate a supply of Gypsy and Traveller pitches.

"The land is close to a built-up area where services and facilities, including public transport, are within easy reach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mapplewells Inn dated back to 1864 but almost 100 years later, a newspaper report condemned it as “looking like something from the worst days of the Industrial Revolution and totally inadequate for present-day conditions”. It was duly replaced by a new building in 1962.

After the pub closed, the building was used as a fruit and vegetable shop and then by an upholstery company before being knocked down.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:

9 Dales Avenue, Sutton – lawful development certificate for proposed single-storey rear extension and porch to front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Townsend House, 54 Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite – certificate of lawfulness for proposed, detached outbuilding.

Hacienda, Coxmoor Road, Sutton – extension to front, sides and rear, new roof and car port.

19 Penn Street, Sutton – work to sycamore tree covered by preservation order.

170 Lowmoor Road, Kirkby – conversion of dwelling into two two-bedroom flats, with associated parking space and vehicle access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

85A Church Lane, Selston – demolition of existing conservatory at front and construction of single-storey front and side extension, connecting to existing, detached garage.

78 Kingsway, Kirkby – vehicle access.

18 Sunnycroft, Sutton – single-storey rear extension.

Romo, Unit 2, Sidings Road, Kirkby – permeable hard-standing at industrial facility.