New homes lined up for Mansfield site next to woodland and popular with dog-walkers

A development of 33 affordable homes has been earmarked for a field popular with dog-walkers that sits next to woodland in Mansfield.

The agricultural grazing land, which spans 2.6 acres, is located to the south of Debdale Lane, next to Hollyhock Drive and Emerald Close.

Mansfield District Council has received a planning application for the properties, plus a new access road and footpath, an infiltration basin, pumping station, trees and landscaping.

The application has been submitted by the Coalville-based housing association, East Midlands Housing (EMH), in conjunction with Geda Construction, an award-winning company based in Northern Ireland.

The plot of land earmarked for the 33 homes sits next to Emerald Close, close to Debdale Lane, in Mansfield (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Also involved is the Mansfield-based charity, the Queen Elizabeth’s Endowed School Trust, which is linked to the Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, situated close to the site.

The land has already been allocated for housing in Mansfield’s Local Plan. It is bordered by housing on two sides, by Debdale Lane itself on the third and by the protected woodland, which forms a local wildlife site, to the south.

The Natural England organisation has been consulted and has not raised any objections. It says the development “would have no significant adverse impact on nature conservation sites”.

The scheme is for three one-bedroom homes, 12 two-bed and 18 three-bed, comprising a mixture of semi-detached houses and also four bungalows for the elderly and less mobile.

The Leicestershire headquarters of the housing association, East Midlands Housing (EMH), which has submitted the planning application and would manage the 33 homes.

All would be available for social rent and would be managed by EMH, which says it has been “providing good-quality, affordable homes since 1946 and has a current stock of about 20,000 spread throughout the East Midlands, including Mansfield”.

The homes would be highly insulated, with solar panels, electric vehicle (EV) charging points and high-speed broadband.

Although the site is close to public transport, there would also be 61 parking spaces and improved pedestrian and cycle links.

The plans reveal that nearby residents have already been consulted. Fears raised concerned extra traffic, flooding and the loss of a variety of wildlife and also greenfield land where residents walk their pet dogs.

However, the applicants are confident that all issues can be overcome, pointing out that the site has passed a flood-risk assessment and that “a significant landscape buffer zone” would be created to protect the local wildlife site.

They also stressed that affordable housing was “much needed” in Mansfield.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and have set a deadline date for a decision or recommendation of Thursday, April 17.

