Major project to transform landmark store in Mansfield town centre takes step forward

The ambitious, multi-million pound project to transform a former landmark store in Mansfield town centre into a community and civic hub has taken another step forward.

For Mansfield District Council has now submitted a formal planning application to convert the old Beales department store, which has lain dormant since the company collapsed in 2020.

If the scheme is approved, the Queen Street building will become home to a variety of uses, including public services, educational institutions, enterprise opportunities and health and wellbeing services. It would also serve as the new headquarters for the council.

The town’s executive mayor, Andy Abrahams, has hailed it as “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our town’s fortunes and prospects for the better”.

The former Beales department store in Mansfield town centre has lain dormant since it closed in 2020.

To help pay for the £30 million project, labelled Mansfield Connect, the council has successfully acquired money from the government’s Levelling-Up Fund and Towns Fund.

It has now appointed the highly reputable company, Kier Construction, as the main contractor, with a design team headed by Franklin Ellis Architects, of Nottingham.

The council, which bought the building after the demise of Beales, hopes to win planning approval within the next couple of months before work starts during the second quarter of the year. The date for completion is earmarked for the end of 2027.

The planning application is to convert the store into a three-or-four storey multi-agency hub, complete with an external public plaza and landscaping.

As part of the scheme, the pedestrian bridges which linked Beales to the Four Seasons shopping centre would be demolished.

Part of the building, including pedestrian link bridges that linked Beales to the Four Seasons shopping centre, would be demolished. But others would be retained in a nod to its place in Mansfield’s heritage.

A planning statement, accompanying the application, says: “ Beales, sited in what was formerly the Anglia Co-operative Society’s department store, has a rich history.

"It replaced a fire-damaged structure in 1922 and expanded in the 1960s with an art deco-inspired design.

"It features a prominent clock tower and distinctive art deco elements, such as metal-framed windows and decorative panels.

"Despite being recognised as a significant local landmark, it currently stands vacant, while several expansions to the store have had a detrimental effect.

"The proposal will retain the art deco building and facade, repairing and renewing its fabric.”

The Mansfield Connect project is seen as a cornerstone of the council’s Mansfield Town Centre Masterplan, which aims to stimulate economic growth and enhance the quality of life for residents.

Adds the planning statement: “The redevelopment of the Beales store is a critical component of this vision, addressing one of the masterplan’s key goals – namely to repurpose vacant and under-utilised buildings to create dynamic spaces that meet contemporary needs.

"By transforming this landmark into a bustling community and civic hub, Mansfield Connect exemplifies the masterplan strategy to breathe new life into the town centre.”

The council is banking on Mansfield Connect and the masterplan to increase footfall in the town centre, benefiting residents, shops and businesses.

It has held public consultations on the project, and feedback will be incorporated into the design of the building, which will be fully energy-efficient.

The statement continues: “The development represents a significant investment in the town centre. Modern office space, providing a range of services, will meet market demand but also preserve the historical character of the area.”