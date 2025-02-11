Neighbours object to plan for five bedsit studios at shop in Sutton town centre

Objections have been lodged to plans to convert empty shops and a first-floor flat in Sutton town centre into five bedsit studios.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, earmarked for 122-124 Outram Street, is the subject of a planning application submitted to Ashfield District Council by Helen Jakeman, of the Mansfield-based firm, Jakeman Properties.

The site currently comprises two vacant, ground-floor shops and a three-bedroom apartment above. But Ms Jakeman hopes to create the one-bedroom bedsit studios across the whole area, including a garage and storage unit at the rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans have been drawn up on her behalf by Rachael Walton, of the respected Newark-based architectural company, Vertical Edge Design Ltd.

The plan for the five bedsit studios is at these empty shops, with a flat above, at 122-124 Outram Street, Sutton (PHOTO BY: Auction Estates)

However, residents in nearby flats are angered by the proposal, saying it is not suitable. They fear it could attract excessive noise and stress that the ground floor should remain as a retail unit.

Jamie Carter posted his objection on the council’s website. He said: “My main concern is the external communal area that connects on to my property.

"My flat has lots of noise from the shops below on a constant basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would be interested to know how long I would live next to a building site during these works. We are already exposed to excessive noise.

Residents living in flats close to the Outram Street site have lodged objections to the plan. (PHOTO BY: Auction Estates)

"The building is currently a shop and storage, which is a perfect use for the area.”

Another complaint read: “The area is already over-populated, with little or no parking space.

"My property is plagued with shop music on a daily basis due to a poor standard of insulation and windows that are falling apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I worry about the length of time the building works would take as this would result in me not being able to enjoy my property.

"There was a removal of waste for three days last October and that was deafening. This worries me terribly.”

A similar scheme for a small shop and an apartment on the ground floor and two apartments on the first floor was granted planning permission a year ago.

But the building was sold at a Nottingham auction in December 2024 when it was listed with a guide price of £125,000-plus.

The council’s planning officers are now considering this latest proposal and have set a deadline date of Monday, March 31 to make a decision or recommendation.