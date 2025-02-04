Council's worries over scrapyard noise -- all the latest Ashfield plans

Worried Ashfield District Council has reiterated its concerns over “noise and disturbance” for nearby residents from a scrapyard in Kirkby.

Scrap metal dealer Parts Emporium Ltd, which operates from land to the south of Sidings Road at the Lowmoor Business Park, is involved in the maintenance, repair, storage, dismantling and selling of used cars and their parts.

The business has been so successful that it has created 20 full-time jobs, including drivers, administrative staff, plant operatives and site managers.

However, it is currently at the centre of a long-running saga over a planning application, dating back to 2022, to Nottinghamshire County Council to "regularise” the current ‘waste use’ of its site.

The Parts Emporium scrapyard in Kirkby, where used vehicles are maintained, repaired, stored or dismantled. (PHOTO BY: Parts Emporium Ltd/Facebook)

And Ashfield Council has lodged continued objections to the plan because of its impact on residents in nearby Acorn View and Edward Street.

Parts Emporium has hired environmental experts at the Cheshire-based Oaktree Environmental Ltd as its consultants.

In a planning statement, Oaktree say the site is within a well-established industrial area, but one of the company’s buildings had separate planning permission for dismantling vehicles.

"This building is no longer in use, and the current use of the land for the treatment of end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) is in breach of planning control and unauthorised,” the statement says.

Therefore, the planning application was for a “retrospective change of use for the acceptance, storage and treatment of ELVs, including ancillary storage of salvaged parts”.

Oaktree explains that the vehicles would be “depolluted and dismantled, with all potentially hazardous components removed”.

Different elements, such as batteries, tyres and engines would be resold, and the shells of the vehicles would be baled or crushed.

But because the work involves the storage, transfer and treatment of waste, the planning permission was required – even though the firm holds an official permit, issued by the Environment Agency, which allows for up to 25,000 tonnes of waste to be accepted each year.

Ashfield Council was duly consulted by the county council. And even though Parts Emporium had commissioned a noise impact assessment and promised to install a noise barrier, Ashfield’s unconvinced planning officers said they are still “not in a position to support the application”.

They pointed to “the frequent, intensive crashing of metal and banging sounds” being “a significant contribution to disturbance being experienced by neighbours”.

The county council is expected to make a decision or issue a recommendation in the coming weeks.

