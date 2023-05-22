MP welcomes Government investment following campaign to transform sports facilities across Mansfield and get more people active
Mansfield MP Coun Ben Bradley has welcomed £33,490 of investment form Government to transform sports facilities across Mansfield.
This announcement follows a campaign highlighting the importance of local sports facilities to communities.
Facilities in Mansfield will benefit from the funding, while across the UK,1,700 new and improved multi-sports grassroots facilities are benefiting from £68 million from the Government – improving access to high-quality facilities.
Projects support a range of facility types, from the creation or upgrade of changing rooms, grass pitches and 3G football turf pitches and pavilions, to floodlights, fencing and improved disabled access. In Mansfield, the projects receiving funding include over £23,000 for maintenance machinery and over £3,500 for goalposts, as well as many others.
This funding comes from the latest allocations of a £300m UK-wide capital investment in grassroots facilities to deliver upgrades, improvements and new pitches–making more high-quality facilities available for people to play football, hockey and other grassroots sports.
At least 50 per cent of investment will be spent in underprivileged areas, such as Mansfield, to give as many people as possible the opportunity to take part in sport. This programme will also ensure particular focus on increasing participation among underrepresented groups such as women and girls, and those with a disability.
This will help to deliver the huge mental health and wellbeing benefits associated with sport, improving the wellbeing of the nation and helping to cut NHS waiting lists. Cutting waiting lists is one of the Conservative Government’s five priorities, as well as halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, and stopping the boats.
Coun Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “Access to high-quality local sports facilities is a campaign I have been running for a long time in Westminster.
“During that time, I have held debates in the House of Commons chamber on the subject and had numerous meetings with ministers on the subject.’
“Therefore, I am really pleased to see Mansfield receive just over £33,000 in funding to help improve our local sports facilities. This money will help more of my constituents to access our local sports facilities.
“We all know how important getting active it to our physical and mental health, I am sure that this funding will help people in Mansfield get active and lead happier and healthier lives.”