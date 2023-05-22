This announcement follows a campaign highlighting the importance of local sports facilities to communities.

Facilities in Mansfield will benefit from the funding, while across the UK,1,700 new and improved multi-sports grassroots facilities are benefiting from £68 million from the Government – improving access to high-quality facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Projects support a range of facility types, from the creation or upgrade of changing rooms, grass pitches and 3G football turf pitches and pavilions, to floodlights, fencing and improved disabled access. In Mansfield, the projects receiving funding include over £23,000 for maintenance machinery and over £3,500 for goalposts, as well as many others.

Coun Ben Bradley is a keen football fan.

This funding comes from the latest allocations of a £300m UK-wide capital investment in grassroots facilities to deliver upgrades, improvements and new pitches–making more high-quality facilities available for people to play football, hockey and other grassroots sports.

At least 50 per cent of investment will be spent in underprivileged areas, such as Mansfield, to give as many people as possible the opportunity to take part in sport. This programme will also ensure particular focus on increasing participation among underrepresented groups such as women and girls, and those with a disability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will help to deliver the huge mental health and wellbeing benefits associated with sport, improving the wellbeing of the nation and helping to cut NHS waiting lists. Cutting waiting lists is one of the Conservative Government’s five priorities, as well as halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, and stopping the boats.

Coun Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “Access to high-quality local sports facilities is a campaign I have been running for a long time in Westminster.

“During that time, I have held debates in the House of Commons chamber on the subject and had numerous meetings with ministers on the subject.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, I am really pleased to see Mansfield receive just over £33,000 in funding to help improve our local sports facilities. This money will help more of my constituents to access our local sports facilities.