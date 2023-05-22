Mansfield soldier looks back on 'fantastic journey' as he retires after 38 years’ service

The grandfather-of-four swore his oath of allegiance in 1985 and joined his local Army Reserve unit, 3rd Battalion The Worcester and Sherwood Foresters.

Since then he has served tours in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

His last day in uniform will be the end of May, just after turning 62.

Soldier Mick Hancock on tour in Afghanistan in 2009.

Mick admits that when he joined the Reserves, he did not have a grand plan but saw it as an opportunity and seized it.

He said: “It was just after the miner’s strike finished and I was working at the National Coal Board. I worked with a few people already in the Reserves. They would come into work on a Monday morning talking about what they’d been up to and I decided to give it a go.”

In 2012, he took up the role of Regimental Sergeant Major at the Army Training Unit East in Grantham.

Mick said: “Reaching the rank of RSM, the highest non-commissioned rank in the Army, was one of the highlights of my career. The RSM is the guardian of his unit’s soldiers and must ensure their opinions and concerns are voiced to senior military personnel.

“As the RSM, I was surrounded by great people. My role was to enforce standards and discipline and be a coach and mentor to the soldiers.”

During his time as an RSM, he was awarded the Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal – the meritorious award is given for devotion to duty and exemplary service.

However, he said his biggest career highlights were his operational tours, adding: “I deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan as the Company Sergeant Major. The fact we all came home safely meant everything to me.”

For the past four-and-a-half years, Mick has worked for the Army’s engagement team at Chetwynd Barracks in Nottingham.

Mick was awarded the Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal.

“The team delivers inspirational and educational activity days to youngsters of all ages,” he said.

“Our aim is to inspire and give the young people the confidence to reach their career aspirations and goals, whatever they may be, and unlock the potential they all have.”

His advice to young people thinking about joining the Army is to try it and make the most of the opportunities on offer.

He said: “Give it a go and get everything out of it you can such as qualifications, driving licences and everything needed to start life after the military.

“Make sure you do your research before applying. There are more than 200 different jobs to choose from, so do something you will enjoy and that you will benefit from in the future.”

Mick is looking forward to a well-earned rest in his retirement.

He said: “It is exciting and frightening at the same time, a bit like a roller coaster as it sets off. I will remain active, but I’ll have a rest first. I’ve always done things at 100mph so it will be good to spend longer at home to get things done.