Nick Fletcher, Conservative MP for Don Valley, criticised immigration as “the number one concern” for constituents in a Facebook post earlier this week and said he would be pushing for stricter immigration rules with the Home Office.

He has now held talks with Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield, who has been very vocal on this issue.

Mr Fletcher said: “Speaking with Mr Anderson about immigration.

Nick Fletcher, Conservative MP for Don Valley.

“We know it’s the number one concern for many constituents across our constituencies within Doncaster and Ashfield.

“We will continue to raise it with the Home Office and with Number 10.

“It’s not simple, we know that, but whatever can be done should be done.

“We would never let unwanted guests into our homes and we shouldn’t be letting unwanted/illegal economic migrants and often criminals into our country.

“It’s not right and it’s not fair to all of us who have paid into the system and to those who apply legally through the system.”

However, Mr Fletcher’s comments received very mixed feedback.

One reader said: “When things are going fundamentally wrong in society people look for someone to blame and this Government is quite happy for illegal immigrants to be the scapegoat.”

Another added: “Really catering for a narrow-minded right wing audience here.”

However, some agreed with his sentiments: “This is what taking back control of our borders looks like. Sounded simple when they wanted us to vote for Brexit.”

