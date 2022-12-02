Nottinghamshire fire chiefs issue warning over ‘dangerous’ TikTok explosion trend
Nottinghamshire fire bosses are issuing a warning to not engage in a dangerous ‘explosion’ social media trend, after a man called 999 when his partner sent a video of an air fryer appearing to explode.
Dan Palmer, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service station manager for prevention, said “This week we’ve noticed a viral TikTok trend, where people film their electrical appliances with an ‘explosion filter’ and send the video to family and friends.
“This trend has the potential to be incredibly dangerous and distressing and has already resulted in at least one false alarm call, to Top Sandy Lane, Market Warsop.
“Crews from Warsop and Edwinstowe attended, after a call on November 30, at about 10.45am, from a partner who believed there was a genuine fire at the property.
"Although there was nothing malicious about that call itself, there are consequences to false alarms.
“Please don’t engage in this trend. We will always be there for our communities when you are in need, but not only do dangerous trends drain resources, they take us away from other genuine emergencies.”