More than 1,000 sign petition to save Kirkby and Mansfield tips from threat of closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The petition, started by the Independent Alliance opposition group at Nottinghamshire Council, calls for the Conservative-run authority to reverse plans to create ‘super tips’, which the Independents say could reduce the number of tips in Nottinghamshire from 12 to three and put sites like Kirkby and Mansfield under threat of closure.

Residents have until May 16 to sign the petition – at change.org/p/say-no-to-the-closure-of-local-recycling-centres-in-nottinghamshire – which will be the first petition handed over to the new chairman of the council, Coun Richard Butlers (Con).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), leader of the Independent Alliance at County Hall and leader of Ashfield Council, said: “More and more residents have been in touch with us with concerns about the future of their recycling centres.

More than 1,000 people have signed the Independent Alliance's petition to prevent tips like Kirkby from closure. Photo: Submitted

"They agree with us that the idea is rubbish.

"The Conservatives who run the county council couldn’t wait to close our tips at the start of the Covid-19 lockdowns and the sad reality is that fly-tipping went through the roof.

"This is a blatant attempt to save money and we will not put up with this.

"We want people to continue to sign our petition and send a clear message to the Tories that they cannot get with this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Walker, interim service director for place and communities at the council, previously said: “The council’s place select committee, made up of representatives from all political groups on the council, recently undertook a scrutiny review of Nottinghamshire’s household waste recycling centre network to make recommendations on how to make the service more efficient, effective and sustainable for the future.

“A number of recommendations were made by the committee’s task and finish group that undertook the review.

"These recommendations were all approved by the committee.

"These recommendations will now be considered by the council’s cabinet member for transport and environment, and cabinet.

“It is very early days with regards to any future design of the household waste recycling centre network and no decisions have been made by the council regarding it.