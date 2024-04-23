More than 1,000 sign petition to save Kirkby and Mansfield tips from threat of closure
The petition, started by the Independent Alliance opposition group at Nottinghamshire Council, calls for the Conservative-run authority to reverse plans to create ‘super tips’, which the Independents say could reduce the number of tips in Nottinghamshire from 12 to three and put sites like Kirkby and Mansfield under threat of closure.
Residents have until May 16 to sign the petition – at change.org/p/say-no-to-the-closure-of-local-recycling-centres-in-nottinghamshire – which will be the first petition handed over to the new chairman of the council, Coun Richard Butlers (Con).
Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), leader of the Independent Alliance at County Hall and leader of Ashfield Council, said: “More and more residents have been in touch with us with concerns about the future of their recycling centres.
"They agree with us that the idea is rubbish.
"The Conservatives who run the county council couldn’t wait to close our tips at the start of the Covid-19 lockdowns and the sad reality is that fly-tipping went through the roof.
"This is a blatant attempt to save money and we will not put up with this.
"We want people to continue to sign our petition and send a clear message to the Tories that they cannot get with this.”
Mark Walker, interim service director for place and communities at the council, previously said: “The council’s place select committee, made up of representatives from all political groups on the council, recently undertook a scrutiny review of Nottinghamshire’s household waste recycling centre network to make recommendations on how to make the service more efficient, effective and sustainable for the future.
“A number of recommendations were made by the committee’s task and finish group that undertook the review.
"These recommendations were all approved by the committee.
"These recommendations will now be considered by the council’s cabinet member for transport and environment, and cabinet.
“It is very early days with regards to any future design of the household waste recycling centre network and no decisions have been made by the council regarding it.
“Should the council wish to follow the recommendations of place select committee, much more detailed work would need to be undertaken before any network changes could be considered.”