Scott Goulding was captured on CCTV footage breaking into McDonald’s, in Oakleaf Close, Mansfield, by smashing a window around 1.20am on January 4, 2024.

Around 5.30am emergency services were called to Shireoaks Court, Mansfield, when residents reported a flat in a block of four apartments was well alight.

People were forced to flee from their properties – with one woman having to jump out of a window to safety.

McDonald's Restaurant on Oakleaf Close, Sherwood Oaks Business Park, Mansfield.

Goulding, aged 24, was found lying on the floor outside the block of flats and was passing in and out of consciousness.

Other residents reported Goulding had moments earlier apologised to them and admitted setting fire to the flat.

Investigations revealed he had returned to Shireoaks Court in the early hours and was heard throwing items around inside his flat.

Officers who attended the blaze were also made aware of the burglary and linked Goulding to both incidents.

A joint Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service investigation revealed a Christmas tree, mattress and two tables had been stacked in the corner of Goulding’s flat.

This was found to be the seat of the fire and evidence was consistent with it being lit deliberately.

Goulding was jailed for a total of three years and four months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, April 19.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to burglary and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Station Manager, Jim Dykes, said: “Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service takes deliberate fire setting very seriously, and will always work closely with our partners at Nottinghamshire Police, both at the scene and in the weeks following.

“At this incident, four fire engines attended, using breathing apparatus, thermal imaging cameras, high pressure hose reels, and forcible entry tools to enter the property and extinguish a significant fire that impacted all of the other flats and residents within the building.”

“Not only does deliberate fire setting put members of the public, firefighters and other emergency responders lives at risk. it wastes emergency service time, and takes us away from other emergencies.

“This fire could have been significantly worse, and we’re pleased that Mr Goulding has seen the consequence of his actions.”

Detective Constable Kate Hardy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers on duty that night used their instincts to quickly identify Goulding as a suspect in both these incidents.

“Arson is always an extremely serious and reckless offence – but to set fire to a flat in a residential area shows a blatant disregard for the life of other people living in that block of flats and the neighbourhood.

“If the flames hadn’t been brought under control so quickly, this fire could have had catastrophic consequences.

“It is only through good fortune that no one was seriously injured or worse.

“We also take break-ins on businesses very seriously because of the impact they can have on staff.

“It is an unpleasant experience to come into work and discover the premises have been broken into overnight.