Hundreds of new homes on Mansfield farmland are given green light

Hundreds of new homes in Mansfield have been given the green light as part of a major development of farmland.

The scheme is the second phase of a large site at Penniment Farm, off Abbott Road and Water Lane, just south of Pleasley.

A total of 202 homes have already been built on the land, which is allocated for housing in the Mansfield Local Plan.

Now a further 372 have been given the go-ahead by Mansfield District Council’s planning committee.

A computer-generated image (CGI) of how the Penniment Farm development in Mansfield might look. (PHOTO BY: Persimmon Homes)

The company behind the scheme is Persimmon Homes, one of the UK’s leading housebuilders.

Persimmon has promised a mix of homes, with 20 one-bed properties, 59 two-bed, 189 three-bed and 104 four-bed. Of these, 27 will be classed as affordable for rent or shared ownership.

The company’s plan also includes the guarantee of significant financial contributions, exceeding £2.4 million, which are designed to give the local area a huge infrastructure boost.

The contributions will include £1.4 million towards primary school education in the Pleasley area, almost £500,000 towards a new or existing bus service and more than £250,000 in off-site road improvements.

A second computer-generated image (CGI) of how the Penniment Farm development in Mansfield might look, complete with two children's play areas. (PHOTO BY: Persimmon Homes)

Also incorporated within the scheme will be more than six acres of public open space – the equivalent size of four football pitches – and two on-site children's play areas.

There will be 866 parking spaces provided in total, and each home will be fitted with an electric vehicle (EV) charging point.

George Breed, senior land and planning manager for Persimmon Nottingham said: “We’re pleased that councillors have approved these plans for hundreds of high-quality new homes for local people, alongside significant investment into the local area.

“It’s going to be fantastic to see this area develop. We look forward to continuing to work with the council, local stakeholders and residents as these plans progress.”

Development of the Penniment Farm land, which spans more than 40 acres, has been in the pipeline for at least 13 years.

This latest scheme was submitted last October, and councillors have now approved the scale, layout and design. Access will be from Avalon Road, and new bus stops will be installed on Water Lane and Abbott Road.