The giant hole outside the New Cross pub on Mansfield Road, Sutton, went viral as creative residents photoshopped all manner of different people and creatures inside – including Nessie and Titanic characters Jack and Rose.

Nottinghamshire Council, the county highways authority, said the problem had been caused by a burst water main.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, as Jack and Rose, in the hole.

Coun Neil Clarke, council cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “We did make a safety repair to a road surface defect on site on December 21.

“At the time, it was a much smaller area and there was nothing to indicate the issue was caused by a burst water main.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were subsequently made aware of a large hole in the road surface on December 27 and our emergency response team attended the site and made it safe with barriers around the affected area.

“We’ve undertaken further investigations on December 28 and found the damage has not been caused by a road defect, but by a burst water main, which is the responsibility of Severn Trent Water, rather than the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 'New Cross' monster was posted in response to residents discussing the pothole.

“Even during attendance by the emergency response team onDecember 27, it wasn’t apparent a water main was the cause – this only became evident today when water was seen bubbling up through the hole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Severn Trent Water is aware of the issue.

“A road closure is now in place on Mansfield Road between the junctions of Redcliffe Street and Dalestorth Street until 4pm on Friday, December 30 while repairs are made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road users are advised to use Downing Street and Mansfield Road as an alternative route.

Severn Trent staff on scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Samantha Deakin, Ashfield Council member for Sutton Central and New Cross, said: “Over the Christmas period, Coun David Hennigan and I were inundated with complaints about the New Cross crater.

“The county council came out a few days before Christmas to fix it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It then deteriorated to the point that it was dangerous to go down Outram Street.

The hole has been described by a resident as ‘disgraceful and dangerous’ – causing many drivers to avoid one of the busiest roads in Sutton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Samantha Deakin, left, and resident Vicki Heslop.

Vicki Heslop, a Sutton resident who got in touch with her councillors, said: “As a local resident, I try to avoid Outram Street when I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s in a terrible state and this pothole was the worst I’ve ever seen.