Sutton army officer honoured with OBE for his help to change people's perception of the military

Army Officer Lieutenant Colonel, Keith Spiers, was made an officer of the Order of the British Empire in the New Year Honours, but was unable to collect it until now.

His OBE was presented by Princess Anne in recognition of his passion and drive to change a generation’s perceptions of the military.

Lt Col Spiers leads the Army community engagement team in the East Midlands, working with young people to challenge their perceptions of the Army and deliver fun and challenging activities.

Army Officer Lieutenant Colonel Keith Spiers with his wife, Helen

They hope to inspire and give the young people the confidence to reach their career aspirations and goals, whatever they may be.

His citation states: “Operating initially in schools in the East Midlands but now across the whole country, his work has enabled those young citizens to better understand the Army and to bust persistent negative myths.

“Starting with nothing, his relentless energy and passion, and his constant innovation have resulted in his vision of 'changing the perceptions of a generation' of children becoming a reality.”

Lt Col Spiers said: “This award reflects the work of the whole team. They are the powerhouse delivering the fun and challenging activities to our young people and are a privilege to lead.

“I enjoy working with my team to inspire young people and constantly look for new ways to connect with and give hope to young people.

“The team is diverse in many ways, always ready to challenge my ideas as much as try them.

"By far what is important is they all believe in what we are doing to inspire the next generation whilst leaving them better informed about the modern British Army.”

Lt Col Spiers, who grew up in Aspley, but now lives in Sutton, attended the ceremony at Buckingham Palace, with his wife Helen and their children Charlie, aged 12, and 21-year-old Alex.

When asked what message he would share with the younger generation he said: “Grasp every opportunity with enthusiasm and self-belief, enjoying the adventure it leads you on.”

