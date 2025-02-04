McDonald's and Costa Coffee look set to move in to Sutton shopping centre

A McDonald’s restaurant/takeaway and a Costa Coffee shop could soon open next door to each other in Sutton after plans took another step forward.

The scheme is earmarked for the unit at The Broad Centre on Station Road that is currently occupied by Poundland, close to the large Matalan store.

Planning permission was granted by Ashfield District Council last year for the unit to be split into two, with “mixed restaurant/hot food takeaway use”.

At the time, it was unclear which brands would operate the two businesses. Instead, the planning application, submitted by the BBC Pension Trust, which owns The Broad Centre, said the unit would be “marketed to a wide range of restaurant operators”.

The Broad Centre unit in Sutton currently occupied by Poundland will be split into two to house a McDonald's restaurant/takeaway and a Costa Coffee shop. (PHOTO BY: Completely retail.co.uk)

But now it has become clear that chain giants McDonald’s and Costa Coffee could be moving in, possibly within the coming months.

The two companies revealed their hands in fresh planning applications to install fascia signs, both illuminated and non-illuminated, at the unit.

The one submitted by McDonald’s has already gained consent, meaning that its famous golden arch could soon be adorning the building.

And the one submitted by Costa Coffee has been lodged with the council’s planning officers, who have set a deadline date of Thursday, March 27 for a decision or recommendation.

The famous golden arch sign of McDonald's could soon be on display at The Broad Centre in Sutton.

McDonald’s won approval despite a last-ditch attempt by nearby residents to stop the restaurant going ahead for fear it could attract noise, anti-social behaviour and extra traffic.

Nineteen residents sent protest letters or emails to the council, claiming they were unaware of the proposal, even though it had been announced and publicised as far back as last April.

One resident, Amy Rowe, told the Chad: “The lack of transparency and consultation around these plans is deeply concerning.

"Many local residents, including the head teacher of Croft Primary School, which is situated directly opposite the site, were not made aware of the plans, despite the significant implications they could have on the community.

Costa Coffee has plans to move in to The Broad Centre in Sutton.

"Having a fast-food restaurant near two schools may encourage unhealthy eating habits among children and teenagers.

"The area already experiences significant congestion during school drop-off and pick-up times. Increased traffic from a McDonald’s could make the roads even more dangerous.

"Fast-food outlets often lead to increased litter in the surrounding area, which could affect the local environment.

"And noise, light pollution and the potential for anti-social behaviour could disrupt nearby residents and businesses.”

However, only three objections were received by the council when the plan was first unveiled ten months ago. It was subsequently approved at the end of May 2024.

At the time, the BBC Pension Trust’s agents, the London-based consultancy, Burnett Planning, said: “The proposal will facilitate the continued use of an active building, which will positively contribute to the vitality and viability of Sutton town centre.

"It will provide a place for people to meet and interact, and also provide local job opportunities to support economic growth.”

Burnett also revealed that the unit’s opening hours could be from 5 am to 3 am the next day on Thursdays to Saturdays, and from 5 am to 12 midnight on Sundays to Wednesdays. It would operate a courier home-delivery service seven days a week from 6 am to 12 midnight.

The scheme means Poundland, which was only renting the unit on a short-term basis, will close.