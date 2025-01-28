Bid to create jobs and stimulate growth by reviving site in Kirkby -- latest Ashfield plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former boss of one of Ashfield’s most successful companies is behind a plan at a vacant site in Kirkby to create new jobs and stimulate economic growth.

Alan Taylor, 62, was the managing director of the Taylors Transport Group, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year and has blossomed into an internationally renowned road haulage, transport and logistics operation.

Mr Taylor sold the business last year but has now unveiled a scheme to convert the former Gemco Equipment Ltd engineering unit on the Lowmoor Business Park, off Byron Avenue.

Garage equipment sales and service firm Gemco previously occupied the Lowmoor unit on Shelley Road but, in recent times, it has been used for storage and distribution.

The former Gemco Equipment Ltd site on the Lowmoor Business Park in Kirkby which could be converted for general industrial use. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Mr Taylor has submitted a change-of-use planning application to Ashfield District Council in his new role as director of Taylors Holdings UK Ltd, which is based on nearby Sidings Road.

Contrary to a previous report, the application has nothing to do with Taylors Transport.

The idea is to convert the unit into a general industrial factory “to enhance the functionality and economic viability of the site”.

A planning statement, submitted to the council by Mr Taylor’s agents, B A Architecture Ltd, of Mansfield, states: “This proposal would facilitate the establishment of processes including manufacturing and assembly operations.

The man behind the planning application for the Kirkby site is Alan Taylor, former boss of the Taylors Transport Group.

"This can provide local jobs, stimulating the local economy. There is a growing demand for general industrial use, which aligns with local economic objectives.

"The site and infrastructure are well suited, and there is sufficient space for plant and machinery, loading areas and access for transport.

"There would be no material change to the external fabric of the building. The surrounding buildings are predominantly involved in industrial manufacturing and distribution, so the proposed changes would not negatively impact on the character of the area.

"The change of use would be consistent with the objectives outlined in the Ashfield Local Plan regarding economic development and sustainable growth.”

Planning officers at the council are now considering the scheme before making as decision or recommendation un the coming weeks.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:

Spa Close, Sutton – notice of intention to install fixed line broadband apparatus.

Brierley House Community Centre, 66 Brierly Road, Sutton – application for approval of details reserved by a condition, relating to a cycle store, of planning permission previously granted.

26 Wilson Avenue, Kirkby – application to determine if prior approval is required for a larger home extension.

302 Watnall Road, Hucknall – single-storey extensions at the side.

Mill House Community Centre, Mill Close, Huthwaite – application for approval of details reserved by a condition, relating to cycle storage, of planning permission previously granted.

7 Main Road, Kirkby – single-storey extension at rear, and thermal insulation to bungalow.

19 Beacon Hill Drive, Hucknall – proposed single-storey extension at side, and a front porch extension.

Stevenson Crescent, Sutton – install fixed line broadband apparatus.

Chaworth Lodge, Mansfield Road, Annesley – two-storey side extension, retention of store, porch alterations and raising the roof of the existing south-facing gable.

58A Watnall Road, Hucknall – application to vary condition of planning permission previously granted.

178 Sutton Road, Kirkby – two-storey extension at side and single-storey extension at front.

202 Mansfield Road, Selston – two-storey dwelling.

37 Greenbank Drive, Sutton – single-storey extension at side.