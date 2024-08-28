Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A block of supported living homes in Mansfield are likely to be given approval, a week after the same developer had a similar scheme rejected in Nottingham.

Hockley Developments has submitted plans for 12 homes to be built on disused land off Princess Street, near Mansfield town centre.

The residents would live in their own one-bedroom flats, with staff on site 24-hours a day to offer any support.

The plans will go before Mansfield Council’s planning committee next week, where they have been recommended for approval.

The proposed site of supported living flats off Princess Street in Mansfield. Photo: Hockley Developments

The three-storey building will have similar design to the surrounding residential area.

A planning statement says: “The proposed use of the building is for 12 single residents (over-18s) to live within their own self-contained flats, whilst having individual levels of support from staff members.

“The building will be staffed 24 hours a day with staff levels likely to be two during all daytime hours, and a waking or sleeping staff member at night.

“This development will also assist Nottinghamshire Council in meeting their supported living provision targets as the demand in the area continues to increase.”

Developers have assure the committee that a public footpath to the nearby Moor Lane Park would be preserved.

Hockley Developments was denied permission for a similar scheme of 12 supported living flats in Nottingham last week after planners expressed concern about the loss of a community facility.

Council documents added that future residents ‘would have a poor standard of amenity’.

Officers at Mansfield Council haven’t raised any issues with the Princess Street development, however, which will be considered on Monday, September 2.