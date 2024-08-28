Smaller plans for Mansfield diagnostic centre after originals were overbudget

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A multi-million-pound community diagnostics centre offering earlier access to MRIs, x-rays and ultrasounds will be scaled back after the original version was found to be over budget.

The facility promises an extra 130,000 medical tests per year for residents at Mansfield Community Hospital on Stockwell Gate.

The plans from Sherwood Forest Hospital Trust (SFHT) were approved in January.

However, a fresh set of scaled-down plans have now been submitted and are set for approval after the trust discovered the first cost more than expected.

An artist's impression of the new Mansfield community diagnostics centre which is now being scaled down due to budget constraints. Photo: SFHT

The diagnostic facility will have around a quarter less floorspace and a two-storey building changed to one storey.

The trust says the budget has remained the same and the services offered won’t be affected.

A spokesperson said: “SFHT would like to clarify that we are not spending any less on the new Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre (MCDC) building.

“The initial plans were found to be over budget, prompting a resubmission with a design that aligns with our financial parameters.

"As a result, while the design has been revised, the overall budget for the project has remained unchanged.

“The original proposal included a two-storey building with a lift.

"In the revised plans, we have opted for a single-storey facility, which involves the partial demolition of the original structure and the refurbishment of an existing building.

"This approach allows us to make better use of NHS resources by reusing existing structures and building new only where absolutely necessary.

“While cost constraints were a key factor in the decision to revise the plans, they were not the only consideration.

"Our commitment to sustainability also played a significant role, influencing the design of the new building to ensure it meets our green credentials.

“The changes to the building design will not impact the range of services offered at the MCDC once it becomes fully operational.”

It’s hoped the facility will meet the high local demand for diagnostic tests, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

The facility will include six exam rooms, along with facilities for ultrasounds, CT scans, MRIs, endoscopies and taking blood.

A disused building at the community hospital will be demolished and another would be refurbished.

The new plans will also include an ambulance drop-off point.

They are recommended for approval at Mansfield Council’s planning committee on Monday, September 2.