Mansfield ‘ready to take off’ as vision unveiled for town’s future
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Make It In Mansfield campaign aims to regenerate the town into a better place to live and work.
Mansfield Place Board unveiled their new aspirations on November 13 to an audience of business and public sector leaders at the Nottingham Trent University Hub on Derby Road.
The board is a collection of council, Government, education and other representatives set up to generate and manage economic improvement in the area.
The strategy is currently light on detail, but is focused on the four areas of building thriving communities, creating opportunities, growing the economy and enjoying a better life.
Some of its aims include increasing average pay levels, cutting joblessness, boosting tourism and investment and helping to improve health, including life expectancy.
Andrew Copley, board chair, who is also principal at West Nottinghamshire College, said: “This is a time of real opportunity for Mansfield.
“Tens of millions of pounds have been earmarked for big local projects, and there’s a renewed determination to make our district a fantastic place for everyone.”
It’s hoped the vision will invite further government funding, and lay a blueprint for future investment.
Executive mayor Andy Abrahams (Lab) said the town was ‘ready to take off’ after decades of decline, and urged people to get involved with the plans.
He continued: “After decades of under-investment and decline, Mansfield district is on the cusp of a renaissance.
“People want better shops, better entertainment, better leisure and a reason for people to visit.
“It’s time to sweep away negative perceptions.”
He pointed to large sums of money being invested in the town, including £20m of Levelling Up cash and another £20m from a ‘left behind towns’ fund.
He added: “Devolution is bringing potentially billions into the East Midlands – we need to make sure we get the gets the lion’s share for Mansfield.
The proposed Mansfield Connect development and White Hart residential plans were pointed to as examples of reviving the town centre.
Mr Abrahams said residents would feel the benefits of projects soon, with others awaiting approval.
He said: “We’re ready to go, just give us the funding.
“There are great big challenges but we’re ready to tackle them.”
The board’s partners include the county council, Nottingham Trent University, West Nottinghamshire College, government departments, Mansfield Business Improvement District and health bodies.
Members of the public can view the full strategy at makeitinmansfield.uk
Mr Abrahams added: This new strategy is all about making the district an attractive place to live, work, invest and visit – which is why it was so important for us to hear from as many people as possible about what they want for the future of their district.
“The feedback was fantastic.
"People told us what they like about Mansfield and what should be different.
"They want even more reasons to be proud of the place they call home.
"They want to be ambitious and forward-looking.
"And we are committed to making this a reality.”