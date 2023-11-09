Council successful in Safer Streets Funding bid for Carsic Estate in Sutton

Ashfield Council and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) have been successful in securing £216,000 in funding from the Safer Streets Fund to support the communities of Carsic in Sutton.

The Ashfield Community Safety Partnership applied for funding to the Home Office, following two previous successful bids in 2021 and 2022.

The new funding will be used in a number of proactive ways to improve feelings of safety for women and girls, tackle neighbourhood crime, address anti-social behaviour, and support vulnerable residents on Carsic Estate.

These include:

Coun Tom Hollis and Antonio Taylor, council community safety manager, with council community protection officers on the Carsic Estate. Photo: ADC

A burglary reduction scheme

The Vulnerable Adult Support Scheme (VASS) which has successfully supported 40 residents over the past 12 months in Kirkby

New, and improved, street lighting

Environmental improvements

Environmental crime operations

Additional hi-visibility patrols by the council and police

Targeting of offenders

Safe Space Accreditation Scheme which now has over 80 businesses across Sutton, Kirkby, and Hucknall signed up to provide refuge on the High Street

Coun Tom Hollis (Ash Ind), council deputy leader, said “We are incredibly pleased to have been trusted to deliver more Safer Streets funded projects.

"We have seen the difference the funding has made across Sutton town centre and Coxmoor Estate in Kirkby and we are looking forward to making the streets of Carsic Estate safer.”

In 2021 and 2022, Ashfield Council and partners were successful in two bids, worth a combined £1.3 million of funding from the Safer Streets Fund.

The funding was used to tackle violence against women and girls, anti-social behaviour, vehicle crime, and supporting vulnerable residents across the New Cross area and Sutton town centre, and on Coxmoor Estate and Kirkby town centre.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), lead executive member for community safety and crime reduction, said: “It is important that residents feel safe within the communities they live.

"This money will allow us to continue to tackle ongoing issues with violence against girls and women, residential burglary, and anti-social behaviour on the Carsic Estate.

"The council, as part of the Ashfield Community Safety Partnership, is committed to continuing making Ashfield a safe place to live, work and visit.”

PCC Caroline Henry (Con), added: “This is brilliant new for people across the county because it means that we have even more investment coming into Nottinghamshire which will make our public places even safer when out and about.

“This additional £1 million will make a real difference to people across the county as we have seen through the success of the previous Safer Streets projects.

"As well as preventing crime, the scheme also aims to make people feel safer too by making public spaces more welcoming.