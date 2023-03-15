Mansfield MP writes to constituents about new Illegal Immigration Bill

In the letter, Coun Bradley highlighted the provisions in the bill that will make it harder for people who arrive to the UK illegally to claim asylum. The bill does this by ensuring those who do arrive illegally to the UK cannot claim asylum here and instead can only do so when they have been removed to Rwanda or another safe third country. This measure alone means that 90 per cent of those who submitted asylum claims last year would no longer be able to stay in the UK.

A key contributing factor to the current delays in removing illegal immigrants and the immigration backlog is the spurious claims made by migrants attempting to stay in the country, despite having arrived illegally. These claims are also frequently made as late as possible to further frustrate the system. Coun Bradley was keen to highlight in his letter that claimants will be prevented from submitting these kind of claims and delaying their removal.

Coun Ben Bradley in Westminster.

Coun Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “I am always keen to keep in touch with constituents and make sure they are up to date on the work being done on the issues they care about. That is why I wrote to constituents over this weekend regarding the new Illegal Immigration Bill that was unveiled last week.’

“Illegal channel crossings are a key issue for my constituents in Mansfield and make up a large percent of the emails I get every week. In my letter, I highlighted how this new bill addresses many of the concerns that constituents have expressed to me on illegal immigration, such as the framework for speedier removals and automatic refusal of asylum claims if someone arrives to the UK illegally.

“I would like to thank the Home Secretary for listening to my concerns and the concerns of my constituents over the past few months and I look forward to supporting this bill as it progresses through parliament.”

You can find more information on the Illegal Immigration Bill at gov.uk/government/news/ground-breaking-new-laws-to-stop-the-boats