Mansfield MP welcomes £3,099,586 in extra funding for schools in Mansfield

Under newly released figures released, schools across Mansfield district will receive £3,099,586 extra funding, as part of £2 billion this year and next for primary and secondary schools in England.

Every state school in England will receive extra cash following the additional £2bn investment. A typical primary school will receive about an extra £35,000, with £200,000 for a typical secondary school.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has highlighted this uplift will mean 2024-25 will be the highest spending year in history for schools.

Coun Ben Bradley speaking to sixth-formers.

In total, the schools budget will be £58.8 billion in 2024-25, meaning the Government is putting more into school than ever before. It also means school funding is set to rise faster than forecast inflation in both 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Schools will receive their first payment by May 10 and will be able to choose how best to invest the extra funding, including to pay for teacher salary uplifts and teaching assistants.

The remainder of the £2bn funding boost will be used to increase Pupil Premium funding rates, which are rising by 5 per cent in 2023-24.

This extra funding will support disadvantaged pupils, local authorities’ high needs budgets, and special schools, making sure every child with special educational needs and disabilities receives the support and high quality education they deserve.

Coun Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “Since I was first elected in 2017, education has been one of my key priorities and one I have raised numerous times in Parliament as well as previously sitting on the Education Select Committee.’

“That is why I welcome £3,099,586 in extra funding for schools in Mansfield from the Government, as part of £2 billion in extra school funding this year and next across England, delivering the highest real terms spending on schools in history.