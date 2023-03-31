Mansfield MP welcomes government plans to end migrants being placed in hotels

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick announced the practice of keeping migrants who have arrived via the English Channel in hotels will be ended and people will instead be accommodated in military bases and other rudimentary accommodation such as barges, empty holiday parks and others.

The sites provided under this new programme will be able to hold 1,500-2,000 migrants each, with more sites due to be announced as the policy progresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben with letters updating constituents on illegal immigration

Mr Jenrick’s announcement follows a statement by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in December, where he promised to end this practice and move migrants out of hotels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Bradley said: “I welcome the plans that will finally end the practice of keeping people who have arrived via small boat in hotels. For far too long the taxpayer has been picking up the bill for people who have jumped the queue to get plush accommodation in expensive hotels across the country.

“I was frankly shocked to hear how much this policy was costing the country and fully agree with the Prime Minister and Home Secretary that such a cost is unsustainable and morally wrong. I am pleased to see concrete action being taken.