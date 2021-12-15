Mansfield MP says Downing Street staff 'should have known better' over controversial Christmas party

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced questions on a party allegedly held in 10 Downing Street on December 18 last year, at the same time Nottinghamshire and London was under strict tier-three rules and indoor gatherings were banned.

Mr Johnson has confirmed an investigation by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

It will look into whether the Number 10 party – and other, suggested parties around the same time – took place, with the Prime Minister ‘repeatedly assured’ all guidance was followed, despite a leaked video of a Number 10 press conference rehearsal suggesting otherwise.

Mr Bradley said: “The rules apply equally to staff in Downing Street as they do for the public.

“What really bugs me is people in that position in Number 10, in that office and with that level of trust, should know better.

“I don’t think there will be a choice but to follow whatever the recommendations end up being in the Cabinet Secretary’s report, because anything else would be outrageous.”

“This debate of the parties and the rules being broken makes us, as MPs, just as angry as members of the public.

“It reflects on us whether we were there or not, so I’m just as frustrated by it as everyone else and it certainly doesn’t help when it comes to telling people to change their daily routines.”

Consequences

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP, said on Facebook: “If there was an illegal party, those attending should be dealt with by the authorities and I could not give a toss if they face the harshest consequences.

“The ones who made the mock video should take a long hard look at themselves and then come on a walk around Ashfield with me to chat to some real people who missed out on seeing their families last Christmas and ask them if its funny.

“It’s not big and it’s not clever to party and break the rules and if the enquiry proves Downing Street staff have broken the rules, then I have no sympathy at all.”