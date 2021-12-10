'Enough is enough, it's time for a new Prime Minister', says Mansfield Labour leader

Last week’s shameful news of numerous Christmas parties in and around Number 10 should be the final straw.

Not only because it shows the ultimate disrespect for all the people in the country who could not visit their loved ones, many who were dying alone, but the Prime Minister has not even go the decency to tell the truth, even after irrefutable video evidence is produced.

Then he cowardly throws one of his ‘underlings’ under the bus and takes no responsibility himself, yet again!

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield Labour leader and mayor.

This is not a one-off.

Mistruths and sleaze have become the hallmark of this government through his example.

It is about time people saw through ‘the bumbling, jack the lad joker, man-of-the-people’ façade.

The Government, under his stewardship, has made 39 U-turns since they were elected.

Mistakes have been made on almost every Covid-related decision they took around the time of lockdowns and circuit breakers, mass community testing, air passenger quarantine, the original advice on the use of face masks that still continues to be a messaging problem, as well as free school meals in the holidays, exam grades, National Insurance rises, sewage discharge and parliamentary standards and corruption.

I could go on.

Boris is not a leader. He just copies the solutions offered by his critics once his own policies have been exposed as unworkable or basically wrong, then tries to resell them as his own and then has the gall to try to gain credit for them.

I think Boris has shown time and time again he is not fit for office and should do the honourable thing.

We need a Prime Minister to bring integrity and honesty to represent our country.

He is a bad joke that is no longer funny, so move over and let someone who will take the job seriously takeover.