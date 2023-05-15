Mansfield MP pays visit to Brierley Park Bowls Club following donation

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, visited Brierley Park Bowls Club, at Manor Park Sports Complex, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Coun Bradley, as county councillor for Mansfield North, previously donated money from his divisional fund to the Nottinghamshire County Ladies Bowls team to help keep the club running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his visit, the club thanked Coun Bradley for his donation and took the opportunity to teach him more about bowls and the positive impact it has on those who play it and the wider community.

Coun Bradley, right, with members of Brierley Park Bowls Club.

With about 100,000 regular players per year, bowls is vital part of many people’s social lives, while helping others to remain active.

Brierley Park is aiming to recruit extra players looking to give a new sport a try – the club can be contacted at 01623 558334 or at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Bradley said: “It was great to visit visiting Brierley Park Bowls Club.

“A number of councillors, including myself, helped out over the last year with some kit to help the Nottinghamshire Ladies side continue. It was brilliant to see the kit and hear how that money has helped keep the club going.

“I am a self-confessed sports nut, but will admit my knowledge of bowls was lacking before this visit. It was brilliant to learn more about the sport and the positive impact it has on its players, with the heavy social aspect making bowls a great way to stay active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad