Coun Bradley, who is Nottinghamshire Council leader and member for Mansfield north, has been a vocal supporter of creating a mayoral authority across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire – and has not ruled out running to become the first East Midlands mayor.

The £1.14 billion devolution deal, signed by the Government and Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire leaders in August, could bring the region’s first elected mayor, the accountable person for new powers and funding expected to be handed down from Whitehall to local leaders.

Coun Bradley has been consistently questioned by opposition councillors about his ambition to become the elected mayor but has repeatedly played down the idea.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley says at the moment, he is intending to stand again at the next election

The role has been described by him as an “exciting position”, but not one he has ever publicly admitted he would take.

But, if the bill passes Parliament on time, the mayoral election may take place on the same day as the expected May 2024 General Election, meaning he could be contesting both elections at the same time if he decided to run for mayor.

When asked to pick one or the other, he opted not to choose either.

But he said: “From a delivery point of view for constituents, I have always made the case that being at the county council helps us deliver.

“We’ve seen that in some of the big projects that will impact Mansfield, we’ve seen it in the outcome of highways reviews and being able to drive, from here, on things that are big priorities for my residents.

“That’s been beneficial and there will be some more positive things to prove that point, but, in the long-term on a personal level, it’s difficult for me to say because I don’t know what the circumstances would be.

“As it stands, I will be standing again in Mansfield and that’s my priority, but I don’t know what will happen.

“We’ve not got the legislation through for the combined authority yet, we don’t have final, formal confirmation that the mayoral election is 2024 or 2025.

“I’ll take decisions as I go along, but I’m enjoying what I’m doing at the minute.”

