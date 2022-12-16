The Conservative-led council needs to find at least £24 million in the 2023 to 2024 financial year.

Inflationary pressures fuelled by the ongoing energy crisis are being blamed for the gap.

Councils across Nottinghamshire and the rest of the country are expected to find out their financial settlements from the Government next week.

County council leader Coun Ben Bradley MP believes the authority can balance the books next year without the need for cuts or job losses

This will let them know how much grant support they will receive for the coming financial year and give certainty over their council tax plans.

Last month, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (Con) confirmed that local authorities like Nottinghamshire will be able to increase council tax bills by 4.99 per cent.

This includes a two per cent increase for the ringfenced adult social care precept and a further 2.99 per cent for general services like education and transport.

If the authority opted to take the full amount, it would equate to an £82.20 increase on the council’s portion of the bill in households classed as ‘band D’.

However, last month, Coun Richard Jackson (Con), the authority’s portfolio holder for finance, said the council plans to keep the rise at an “affordable level” amid the cost of living crisis.

Now Coun Bradley (Con) has said there will not be cuts to services or any job losses next year and that the authority is confident it can balance the books.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We’re still able to balance the books despite that £24 million inflation impact.

“We haven’t finalised budgets yet and we’re waiting for the settlement but we’re not looking at significant service reductions or massive redundancies or things other councils have announced.

“Councils are affected the same as households with energy bills and increasing costs, and it’s a significant challenge.

“But I’m really optimistic that, although there will be some difficult elements to it, we are in a relatively stable position.”

However, councils were dealt a blow earlier this week when the long-awaited Fair Funding Review was delayed yet again by the Government.

The review – promised since 2016 – would set out a new funding formula for councils and offer longer-term budget flexibilities.

But it has been repeatedly delayed and now a Whitehall finance policy says the review will not be carried out until the next term of Parliament.

Coun David Martin (Ash Ind), a member of the Independent Alliance opposition group at County Hall, said the delay was a ‘devastating blow’.

He said: “We’ve been promised a ‘fair funding review’ for the last eight years.

“This represents yet another broken promise to local Government by the Conservatives.

“It’s clear no-one is listening at the heart of Government.”

However, Coun Bradley believes new flexibilities could still be offered by the ministers.

He said: “At some point, the Government will have to bite the bullet but it is frustrating.

“We have seen some steps forward, I’m hoping we’ve got some opportunities for flexible funding and there are positive things going on behind the scenes.

“If we were allowed to spend our budget how we wanted, we wouldn’t need to have difficult budget conversations and we’d probably be able to cut tax.