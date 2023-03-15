Mansfield mayor vows to fight to save FOOD clubs from threat of closure

Mr Abrahams put forward a motion at the latest full Mansfield Council meeting requesting better communication and partnership working with Nottinghamshire Council, following its decision to cut funding to Family Action.

He said the decision threatens the closure of Mansfield’s Food on our Doorstep clubs, which have been vital in helping families survive during the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Abrahams said: “The decision to withdraw funding to Family Action comes only months after the council had taken a decision to commit £210 000 from public health under spends and sustain all Food clubs across the county for a further three years.

“However, only four months later, Nottinghamshire Council did a U-turn. In Mansfield, the impact threatens the future of both the Mansfield Woodhouse and Ravensdale Foodclubs.

“The funding previously identified by the county council to sustain the Food clubs would have covered staffing that would benefit all clubs within the county and help cover Family Action’s overhead costs.

“At this moment in time, the implications of the decision means that without guaranteed funding in place, Family Action will potentially remove themselves from the county and withdraw support for the operation of the Mansfield clubs.

“This would result in the loss of the Mansfield Food club co-ordinator and regional co-ordinator who support the Food clubs locally.

“Without funding and the support and expertise offered by Family Action to provide the guidance required to set-up and operate a Food Club, it is unrealistic to expect community groups to take on the operation of a club and the model therefore becomes unsustainable.

“Our Food scheme, which we first opened in 2019, has been recognised nationally as an example of engaging with vulnerable communities to help during this cost of living crisis.

“With the help of a funded Food club co-ordinator, volunteers from the community collect excess food from supermarkets which would otherwise be wasted and sent to landfill and for £3 a week families can get a box of food worth up to £18.

“We will be fighting to continue this vital support for communities at this time when it is most needed.”