Mansfield council set to receive a further £300K to keep 'most vulnerable' rough-sleepers off the streets

The £289,632 from the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) is to extend the ongoing housing-led project to provide accommodation for high and medium-risk rough sleepers between July and March next year.

A report to the council’s portfolio holder for corporate and finance, Councillor Craig Whitby, states: “Mansfield has the highest number of rough sleepers in the county of Nottinghamshire, excluding the city.

The cash aims to help rough-sleepers stay off the streets

“From the official rough sleeper snapshot that was taken in November 2019, the figure was 22. This is a high figure compared to the national average and the size of the district.

“Research from the Mansfield Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy 2019-24 has shown that the complexity of the issues that are causing people to rough sleep, need to be tackled by an intensive homeless project which this funding will provide.

“The Mansfield First Steps project has been very successful in reducing the rough-sleeper figures in Mansfield. The official 2020 rough-sleeper count number was seven and on the weekly street outreach report we are finding seven rough sleepers.

“The project will continue to deliver supported housing for multiple complex needs clients but the funding will allow for extended specialist roles in the project such as a consultant psychologist, counselling sessions and an employment worker.

“With the new funding we want to sustain the tenancies of the clients that we have accommodated and offer specialist support for their mental health needs.

“This project is modelled on successful Housing First projects across the country and provides intensive support to a client group of rough-sleepers that are very chaotic in behaviour and decision making.”

Last month, The authority was assigned a further £310,273 from the MHCLG to help with its statutory commitment to bring down the number of rough sleepers and other homeless people living on its streets.

The cash has been set aside to help people at risk of becoming homeless in the district,

Coun Whitby is expected to accept the cash as a delegated decision on June 11.