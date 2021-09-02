Mansfield and Ashfield residents can have their say on D2N2 cycling and walking plan for Nottinghamshire

The intention to run a public consultation on the proposals was granted approval at the latest meeting of Nottinghamshire County Council’s transport and environment committee.

The council has been working with the three other D2N2 local highway authorities to develop a D2N2 area-wide local cycling and walking infrastructure plan (LCWIP).

The next stage of the LCWIP development is to undertake public consultation and the council has secured funding from the Department for Transport’s (DfT) capability fund to undertake the consultation this year.

People can soon take part in consultations for cycling and walking routes in the county

The council has also secured £50,000 from the DfT fund to start design work on the routes identified as priorities through the development of the LCWIP.

This funding will help the council to start to develop feasible and deliverable schemes along these priority routes in readiness should funding for their delivery become available in the future.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), chairman of the transport and environment committee, said: “When the DfT suggested that local authorities should develop a local cycling and walking infrastructure plan, we decided to develop a D2N2 area wide plan in partnership with the other highways authorities in D2N2 area to help ensure cross-boundary links and consistency of infrastructure in the immediate area around Nottinghamshire.

“Our collective strong commitment to improving cycling and walking infrastructure means that we have been able to secure £10,000 from the DfT’s capability fund to undertake a public consultation on the plan and its priorities in Nottinghamshire.

“This will be an excellent opportunity for our communities to comment on the proposed walking and cycling networks which we hope will make Nottinghamshire an even better place to live, work and bring up your family.

“We are keen to stress that the LCWIP will be a live document which will be reviewed regularly.

“Bringing this plan to life to put cycling and walking at the heart of our communities remains a priority for us and we look forward to hearing the views of Nottinghamshire residents once the consultation goes live later this year.”