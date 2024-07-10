Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man in Mansfield has been issued with an Interim Antisocial Behaviour Injunction.

The injunction bans Jamie Grout, of no fixed address, from begging and behaving in a manner that causes harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public in the Mansfield district.

The injunction conditions include prohibiting Mr Grout from begging, shouting, swearing or causing excessive noise, urinating or defecating in public, setting fires or using drugs and discarding drugs paraphernalia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is also banned from entering certain premises in Mansfield without a prior appointment, including the Civic Centre, the One Stop, Westfield Lane, Premier Stores, Rosemary Street Service Station and Tesco Extra, Chesterfield Road South

Jamie Grout has been issued with a court order banning him from certain shops in Mansfield. Photo: Submitted

If he breaches the injunction, Mr Grout risks being held in contempt of court and could face a prison sentence.

Mansfield Council took action after complaints from members of the public and businesses that Mr Grout was persistently begging outside shops in and around the town centre.

He has also been found injecting substances on public premises and discarding uncapped syringes in the vicinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injunction was issued on July 5 at the County Court in Mansfield and the interim injunction was served on him personally on July 9.

The court was told that Mr Grout had been given numerous warnings in relation to his behaviour and had refused support from the council and partner agencies in relation to reducing his drug addiction and obtaining housing support.

He has previously been issued with a Drug Rehabilitation Order in relation to another matter but, so far, he has failed to engage with this.

Coun Angie Jackson (Lab), portfolio holder for wellbeing, health and safer communities, said: “The council takes enforcement action of this kind only as a last resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always actively offer help and support first whenever we have cases of this kind, and offers of support will continue to be made to Mr Grout.

“But if someone persistently causes harassment, alarm or distress, then we have no viable option other than to seek formal legal intervention.”

A final injunction hearing will be held on July 31, to allow Mr Grout an opportunity to put forward any submissions as to why the injunction should not stand or proceed.