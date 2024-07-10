Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drink driver who crashed into the back of a van in Mansfield after deciding to go for a cruise in his dad's car was neither insured nor qualified to drive, a court has heard.

Christian Tudor slurred his words while apologising to the van's owner and handing over his keys on Murray Road on May 20, said Declan Austin, prosecuting.

A breath test revealed he had 87 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

His defence solicitor said Tudor, who has no previous convictions, made full and frank admissions and was remorseful.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"He took the keys so he could listen to music, “ he said. “There was clearly a deficit in thinking as he decided to go for a cruise.”

Tudor, aged 22, of Burns Street, Mansfield, admitted drink driving, and driving without a licence or insurance, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.