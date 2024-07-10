Drink driver crashed into van in Mansfield after deciding to go for cruise in dad’s car

By Tim Cunningham
Published 10th Jul 2024, 11:35 BST
A drink driver who crashed into the back of a van in Mansfield after deciding to go for a cruise in his dad's car was neither insured nor qualified to drive, a court has heard.

Christian Tudor slurred his words while apologising to the van's owner and handing over his keys on Murray Road on May 20, said Declan Austin, prosecuting.

A breath test revealed he had 87 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

His defence solicitor said Tudor, who has no previous convictions, made full and frank admissions and was remorseful.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
"He took the keys so he could listen to music, “ he said. “There was clearly a deficit in thinking as he decided to go for a cruise.”

Tudor, aged 22, of Burns Street, Mansfield, admitted drink driving, and driving without a licence or insurance, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £320 with £85 costs and a £120 surcharge. He was disqualified for 21 months.