News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

'Lots of talking, no action' slams resident after Mansfield MP throws hat in the ring for East Midlands mayor

After Mansfield MP Coun Ben Bradley launched his campaign to become the first East Midlands mayor in devolution plans earlier this week – readers of your Chad were quick to share their thoughts on the ‘surprise’ announcement.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Jul 2023, 13:59 BST- 2 min read

Coun Bradley announced he would be run as the Conservative candidate for East Midlands mayor in an online column for the Daily Telegraph.

The Mansfield MP is also the leader of Nottinghamshire Council and a member for Mansfield North.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite having a busy political career, Mr Bradley has already confirmed his intention to stand again for Mansfield’s seat at the next general election.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley has announced he wants to be the new East Midlands mayor.Mansfield MP Ben Bradley has announced he wants to be the new East Midlands mayor.
Mansfield MP Ben Bradley has announced he wants to be the new East Midlands mayor.
Most Popular

And in a series of Facebook comments on fb.com/mansfieldchad, voters did not hide their frustrations in response to the announcement.

Many questioned the amount of roles held by the MP, suggesting the announcement may indicate it is the “end of the road” for Mr Bradley’s role as MP.

Coun Martin Wright, Mansfield Council Mansfield Independents member for Holly ward, said: “The worst kept secret in Nottinghamshire's political history.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Although he has denied it time and time again over the last six months. He sees the end of the road looming in Mansfield.

“Tories or Labour will not have my vote.”

Read More
Paralympic champion Charlotte Henshaw leads tributes to Chad journalist Katrina ...

Rob Tomlinson, from Ashfield, sarcastically said Mr Bradley was the “perfect” candidate, adding: “Lots of talking and no action.”

Terry Topliss, from Mansfield, said: “Typical. Pushes for a mayor and then throws his hat in the ring. What a surprise.”

Wayne Matthews said: “There's no way he's going back to Parliament.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrew Hawkins, from Warsop, said: “Anyone championing Bradley needs to look around their town or village.

“The state of the UK is down to Bradley and his government.”

Richard Vickerstaff, from Mansfield, said: “Two jobs, now he wants three jobs. No doubt with all the salary that comes with it.

“Why is Bradley treating his constituents like fools?”

However, Mark Beckford wished Mr Bradley luck with his campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Bradley confirmed he would step down as a councillor if he became East Midlands mayor.

The role of regional mayor and MP has been held by a single person in the past. Dan Jarvis, Labour MP for Barnsley Central since 2011, also served as South Yorkshire mayor from 2018-22.

Related topics:Ben BradleyMansfieldEast MidlandsChad