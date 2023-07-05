'Lots of talking, no action' slams resident after Mansfield MP throws hat in the ring for East Midlands mayor

Coun Bradley announced he would be run as the Conservative candidate for East Midlands mayor in an online column for the Daily Telegraph.

The Mansfield MP is also the leader of Nottinghamshire Council and a member for Mansfield North.

Despite having a busy political career, Mr Bradley has already confirmed his intention to stand again for Mansfield’s seat at the next general election.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley has announced he wants to be the new East Midlands mayor.

And in a series of Facebook comments on fb.com/mansfieldchad, voters did not hide their frustrations in response to the announcement.

Many questioned the amount of roles held by the MP, suggesting the announcement may indicate it is the “end of the road” for Mr Bradley’s role as MP.

Coun Martin Wright, Mansfield Council Mansfield Independents member for Holly ward, said: “The worst kept secret in Nottinghamshire's political history.

“Although he has denied it time and time again over the last six months. He sees the end of the road looming in Mansfield.

“Tories or Labour will not have my vote.”

Rob Tomlinson, from Ashfield, sarcastically said Mr Bradley was the “perfect” candidate, adding: “Lots of talking and no action.”

Terry Topliss, from Mansfield, said: “Typical. Pushes for a mayor and then throws his hat in the ring. What a surprise.”

Wayne Matthews said: “There's no way he's going back to Parliament.”

Andrew Hawkins, from Warsop, said: “Anyone championing Bradley needs to look around their town or village.

“The state of the UK is down to Bradley and his government.”

Richard Vickerstaff, from Mansfield, said: “Two jobs, now he wants three jobs. No doubt with all the salary that comes with it.

“Why is Bradley treating his constituents like fools?”

However, Mark Beckford wished Mr Bradley luck with his campaign.

Coun Bradley confirmed he would step down as a councillor if he became East Midlands mayor.